The national capital is on high alert following intelligence inputs indicating a possible terror threat, prompting the Delhi Police and other security agencies to intensify vigil across several sensitive locations, sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, security has been stepped up at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg and nearby government establishments, with additional deployment of armed personnel, barricading and intensified vehicle checks.

Agencies have reportedly received alerts about possible attempts to target prominent offices and crowded areas in central Delhi through suicide attacks, vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (IEDs), shootings and coordinated strikes.

Sources said anti-sabotage checks are being conducted at key government buildings, political offices, markets, transport hubs and other crowded places across the city. Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog units and quick reaction teams, along with the Delhi Fire Service, have also been placed on alert.

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“Police have been directed to maintain strict vigil on suspicious movements, unattended objects and vehicles parked in sensitive zones,” a source said.

Security arrangements have also been strengthened in settlements and areas considered vulnerable from a law-and-order perspective, with local police carrying out random checking drives and verification exercises.

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All district units have been instructed to remain alert and maintain close coordination with intelligence agencies and central paramilitary forces, the source added. Senior officers are continuously monitoring the situation and reviewing security arrangements across the city.

(With PTI inputs)