The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the results of the Class 12 board examination.

How to check CBSE results 2026 online

Students can access their results through official portals such as:

Steps to download CBSE marksheet

Visit the official results website

Click on “Class 10” or “Class 12 Results 2026”

Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth

Submit details

Download and save the marksheet

How to set up DigiLocker account to check CBSE results

The DigiLocker platform allows students to securely access digital marksheets.

Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app

Click on Sign Up

Enter your mobile number and verify with OTP

Set a username and password

Link your Aadhaar number (optional but recommended)

ADVERTISEMENT

How to access CBSE results on DigiLocker

Log in to DigiLocker

Go to the Education section

Select CBSE

Enter required details such as roll number

Download your digital marksheet and certificates

CBSE results on mobile apps

Students can also check results through:

UMANG mobile app (available on Android, iOS, Windows)

DigiResults app (Android)

SMS organiser app (downloadable via Play Store)

ADVERTISEMENT

How to check CBSE results via SMS

Students can receive results by sending SMS to 7738299899:

For Class 10: cbse10 <rollno> <school no> <center no>

For Class 12: cbse12 <rollno> <school no> <center no>

CBSE results via IVRS (phone call)

24300699 (Delhi subscribers)

011-24300699 (other parts of India)

ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE exam timeline 2026