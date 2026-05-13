CBSE Class 12 results declared: Here’s how to check scores
Mail This Article
×
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the results of the Class 12 board examination.
How to check CBSE results 2026 online
Students can access their results through official portals such as:
Steps to download CBSE marksheet
- Visit the official results website
- Click on “Class 10” or “Class 12 Results 2026”
- Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth
- Submit details
- Download and save the marksheet
How to set up DigiLocker account to check CBSE results
The DigiLocker platform allows students to securely access digital marksheets.
- Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app
- Click on Sign Up
- Enter your mobile number and verify with OTP
- Set a username and password
- Link your Aadhaar number (optional but recommended)
How to access CBSE results on DigiLocker
- Log in to DigiLocker
- Go to the Education section
- Select CBSE
- Enter required details such as roll number
- Download your digital marksheet and certificates
CBSE results on mobile apps
Students can also check results through:
- UMANG mobile app (available on Android, iOS, Windows)
- DigiResults app (Android)
- SMS organiser app (downloadable via Play Store)
How to check CBSE results via SMS
Students can receive results by sending SMS to 7738299899:
- For Class 10: cbse10 <rollno> <school no> <center no>
- For Class 12: cbse12 <rollno> <school no> <center no>
CBSE results via IVRS (phone call)
- 24300699 (Delhi subscribers)
- 011-24300699 (other parts of India)
CBSE exam timeline 2026
- Exams began: February 17, 2026
- Class 10 exams ended: March 11, 2026
- Class 12 exams ended: April 10, 2026
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.