Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday issued a strong clarification over his recent “parasites” remarks, saying he was “pained” by media reports that allegedly misrepresented his observations as criticism of the youth.

In a statement, the Chief Justice said a section of the media had “misquoted” his oral observations made during the hearing of a “frivolous case” on Friday. He clarified that his comments were aimed at individuals who entered professions using “fake and bogus degrees,” particularly in the legal field.

“What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media and other noble professions as well, and hence they are like parasites,” he said.

The controversy erupted during a hearing on Friday when the CJI used terms such as “parasites” and “cockroaches” while reprimanding a lawyer over a plea seeking senior designation. The remarks sparked criticism and widespread debate after portions of the observations were circulated on social media and reported by sections of the media.

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Clarifying his stand, Surya Kant said it was “totally baseless” to suggest that he had criticised the youth of the country.

“Not only am I proud of our present and future human resources, but every youth of India inspires me. It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I too see them as the pillars of a developed India,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)