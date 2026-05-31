New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was killed, and eight others were injured after a three-storey commercial building collapsed near the Saket Metro station in south Delhi on Saturday evening, officials said.

The building, located on Western Marg in the Saidulajab area, housed a coaching institute, cafés and offices. Construction work was reportedly underway on the upper floor when the structure suddenly gave way.

The collapse reduced the building to rubble, with debris also crashing onto a nearby tin-shed canteen frequented by students preparing for medical entrance examinations.

The deceased was identified as Ravi. The injured — Tarun Kumar (26) from Gurugram, Saika Khan (27) from Motihari in Bihar, Neelam Yadav (25) of Saidulajab, Aditya Sharma (24) of Saket, Kshitij Pratap (25) of Noida, Anuj Dikshi (25) of Saket, Aastha (25) of Saidulajab and Vishal (24) of Saket — were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

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According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), seven people were pulled out from the debris by rescue teams with assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and other agencies. Two others were rescued by local residents before emergency personnel arrived.

A large-scale rescue operation involving the NDRF, DFS, DDMA, Delhi Police and local volunteers continued through the night. Teams deployed heavy machinery, hydraulic cutters, victim-location cameras and sniffer dogs to search for anyone trapped beneath the debris. Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse.

(With PTI inputs)