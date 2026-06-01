India cuts export duty on petrol, diesel for fortnight from today
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India is set to reduce its export duties on petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) starting from June 1.
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The new export duties will be ₹1.5 per litre for petrol, ₹13.5 per litre for diesel, and ₹9.5 per litre for ATF.
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These duty rates are subject to fortnightly review and are determined by average international crude oil and fuel prices.
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India will cut its export duty on petrol diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the fortnight starting June 1, the government said in a statement on Saturday.
The duty on exports of petrol has been set at ₹1.5 ($0.0158) per litre while that on diesel has been set at ₹13.5 per litre, the statement said. Export duties on ATF have been set at ₹9.5 per litre.
The rates are being revised on a fortnightly basis and are based on the average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF during the period since the last review.
There is no change in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.
($1 = ₹95.0000)