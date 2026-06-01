Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

India will cut its export duty on petrol diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the fortnight starting June 1, the government said in a statement on Saturday.

The duty on exports of petrol has been set at ₹1.5 ($0.0158) per litre while that on diesel has been set at ₹13.5 per litre, the statement said. Export duties on ATF have been set at ₹9.5 per litre.

The rates are being revised on a fortnightly basis and are based on the average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF during the period since the last review.

There is no change in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.
($1 = ₹95.0000)

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.