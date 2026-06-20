The roof of an under-construction Hanuman temple at Yashwadi village in Maharashtra's Parbhani district collapsed on Saturday afternoon, killing at least 5 people and injuring 18 others.

The deceased were identified as Santosh Gadade, Akash Surduse, Munesh Agarwal (26), Suraj Popatkar (20), and Srikrushna Gaware (38).

The village is located on the Parbhani-Manwat road, about 190 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

A part of the roof of the under-construction 'sabha-mandap' or outer hall collapsed around 3.30 pm, said a police official. While five people were confirmed dead, around 25 people have been rescued so far, he said.

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It being a Saturday, a day associated with Lord Hanuman, the temple saw a rush of devotees, another official said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the deaths of devotees, and said the injured were being provided medical treatment. The kin of the deceased will receive financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each, he announced.