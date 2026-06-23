Union Minister George Kurian resigns
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George Kurian has resigned as Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs.
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His resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu upon the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
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Kurian was not renominated by the BJP for the recent Rajya Sabha polls, leading to the end of his term.
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George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, has resigned from the council of ministers after his Rajya Sabha term ended. The BJP had decided not to renominate him in the recent Rajya Sabha polls.
Kurian was also holding the charge as Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. President Droupadi Murmu, on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the resignation of Kurian from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect.
Kurian was probably the only minister in the Union government who belonged to the Christian community. His Rajya Sabha tenure ended on June 21. Kurian, along with Ravneet Singh Bittu, was not renominated for the Rajya Sabha elections.