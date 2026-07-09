One person died and four to five others are feared trapped after a four-storey building under construction collapsed in Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday. Four others were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment.

The deceased was identified as Ram Kishore (42), who was pulled out of the rubble and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Those rescued included Ravi (35), a POP worker, and Saddham (32), who sustained fractures to his pelvis and arm and is undergoing treatment at Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital. Police said two more people had also been rescued.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said police and district administration teams were rushed to the spot after authorities received information about the building collapse.

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Rescue and evacuation operations are underway, Gupta said, adding that the situation is being monitored and officials have been directed to ensure all necessary assistance.

The collapse occurred around 4.20 pm near an MCD school in Rohini's Sector 16 as heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital. Authorities, however, have not confirmed whether the rainfall contributed to the collapse.

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According to police, a PCR call reporting the building collapse was received at around 4.30 pm, following which emergency agencies rushed to the site.

The property is jointly owned by Manju, wife of Ram Dua, and Ritika, wife of Vinod, police said in a statement issued late on Wednesday evening.

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Dua is feared trapped under the debris.

Police, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the revenue department, Tata Power, ambulance services and other agencies launched a rescue operation that continued late into the night.

Immediately after receiving information, police secured the area, ensured unhindered passage for rescue vehicles, evacuated nearby buildings and made elaborate law-and-order arrangements to facilitate the operation.

Field officials learnt from locals that plumbing work was allegedly being carried out inside the building before the collapse.

Preliminary findings suggested that drilling or cutting of structural members, including columns and beams, might have been undertaken during the plumbing work.

The MCD said both structures had collapsed completely, causing extensive damage.

Based on preliminary observations and information collected from the site, the civic body said the collapse might have resulted from structural failure or differential settlement of the foundation. However, it said the exact cause would be established only after a detailed technical examination.

Police said a detailed probe had been initiated and that all aspects, including adherence to sanctioned plans, construction quality, possible structural modifications and the role of those associated with the project, would be examined.

Statements of labourers, residents, engineers and others concerned would be recorded as part of the investigation, police said.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra's Pune district, a huge mound of garbage crashed onto a three-storey building, causing it to collapse. The incident occurred in Moshi, where the building was being used as the administrative office of a private company processing waste on behalf of the civic body. Of the 23 people initially believed to be trapped, 11 remain trapped, officials said.

The incidents come as heavy monsoon rains battered large parts of the country on Wednesday, triggering flash floods and widespread disruption to rail and road traffic.