New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's vital parameters remain stable, but his blood parameters continue to require close clinical observation, Safdarjung Hospital said on Monday, as his wife challenged a Delhi High Court order allowing his treatment at the government-run facility.

In a health bulletin issued at 10 am, the hospital said Wangchuk remains under continuous medical management and is being closely monitored by a multidisciplinary team of experts.

"Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive comprehensive medical care at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters remain stable. Blood parameters continue to warrant close clinical observation," the bulletin said.

It added that doctors from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, have recommended continued medical intervention and uninterrupted clinical monitoring to ensure the early detection and timely management of any potential complications.

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Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on Saturday, the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike. He has been fasting since June 28 in support of protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the reported deaths of students linked to the NEET controversy.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on Monday moved the Delhi High Court against a single judge's order that declined to interfere with his ongoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, PTI reported.

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In her appeal, Angmo argued that the order effectively confines Wangchuk to the hospital without any formal arrest and deprives both him and his family of the authority to decide on his medical treatment. She also contended that the order fails to address the issue of informed consent and a patient's right to accept or refuse medical treatment.

On Sunday, Justice Mini Pushkarna had refused to grant interim relief, observing that the government's decision to shift the fasting activist from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital could not be termed arbitrary. The court also declined to order his immediate transfer to a private hospital, as sought by Angmo.

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The judge noted that Wangchuk's condition was being closely monitored by doctors and that there was no evidence of force being used against him in violation of his bodily integrity.

Referring to an earlier order passed on July 16 directing authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health and intervene medically if necessary, the court observed that the government was within its rights to shift him to Safdarjung Hospital in view of his medical condition.

The single judge further held that decisions regarding Wangchuk's treatment should be taken by the medical team attending to him in accordance with established medical protocols.