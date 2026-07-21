New Delhi: Tensions escalated in Delhi after the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" march turned violent, with both protesters and the police accusing each other of assault.

According to the Delhi Police, more than 118 personnel, including several senior officers, were injured and around 70 protesters were detained on Monday. The CJP, however, accused the police of using excessive force, alleging that several students were injured in the crackdown.

The CJP had organised the protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The march towards Parliament was met with heavy police barricading, lathicharge and the use of tear gas after protesters attempted to advance while raising slogans against the minister.

The situation turned violent as police moved to disperse the crowd. The CJP alleged police brutality and accused officers of using excessive force. It also claimed that Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, was pushed by police personnel, resulting in injuries.

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The Delhi Police denied the allegation, describing it as "completely false and misleading", and maintained that "no individuals were subjected to targeted assault".

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also alleged that pellet guns were used against protesters. He shared a video purportedly showing a man with multiple small injuries on his face, neck and chest, which he claimed were caused by pellets. The Delhi Police has not commented on the allegation.

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In a statement, the police accused protesters of attacking security personnel with stones and other objects, attempting to breach barricades and vandalising government property.

Amid the unrest, Union Health Minister J P Nadda held talks on Monday with two representatives of the CJP in the first direct engagement between the Centre and the group. According to the CJP, Nadda assured them that the government leadership would hold internal discussions on their demands.

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The CJP said its spokespersons, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, met Nadda twice within two hours at his residence and submitted a memorandum seeking, among other demands, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged examination irregularities.

The Cockroach Janta Party, an organic movement against paper leaks and alleged irregularities in the examination system, traces its origins to a remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who referred to youngsters as "cockroaches". The group has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20. The agitation gained momentum after Sonam Wangchuk and a group of students from the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) joined the hunger strike.

Three students—Neha, Manish and Ameen—who had been on a fast along with Wangchuk since June 28, ended their hunger strike on Monday after 23 days.

Exactly a month after the protest began, the police attempted to clear the protest site. Despite Monday's violence, the CJP said the agitation would continue peacefully.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who began his fast after Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar following a 21-day hunger strike, was also detained by the police.