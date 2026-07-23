New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on tackling examination paper leaks as inadequate, saying it failed to address the issue of accountability. The group reiterated that it would continue its protest at Jantar Mantar until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Earlier in the day, Modi announced on X that the Centre would set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, while asserting that "nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth." Reacting to the Prime Minister's statement, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared an image of Pradhan with the caption, "Hi, my name is nothing," while the party posted: "Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign."

Meanwhile, several Congress and INDIA bloc leaders reaffirmed their support for the agitating students and their demands as they headed to Gandhi Smriti to pay homage to students who allegedly died by suicide following examination paper leaks. Earlier, INDIA bloc MPs assembled at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's residence at 5, Sunehri Bagh Road before proceeding towards Gandhi Smriti.

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Police initially erected barricades on Sunehri Bagh Road to prevent Congress and Youth Congress workers from moving towards Tees January Marg. The barricades were later removed, allowing Gandhi and the MPs to proceed. However, the group was stopped again near Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence, where police cited prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which bars the assembly of five or more people in the area. The MPs were subsequently allowed to continue towards Gandhi Smriti.

"India's students are not alone. The entire Opposition stands with them and their demands," Gandhi said in a post on X. In a separate video message, Gandhi accused the government of trying to obstruct the Opposition's march. "In solidarity with the students, we wanted to take the opposition MPs to India Gate. But they refused. Then, we wanted to take them to Tees January Marg, Gandhi ji's assassination site. Now, they have parked a bus in front of us and put up barricades to stop us from reaching there. They are doing this drama because they are scared. All of us MPs felt that if the students are on the streets, we should also be on the streets," he said.

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Before leaving for Gandhi Smriti, the opposition MPs discussed a strategy to raise the issue of the alleged police action against protesting students both inside and outside Parliament. Sources said Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, addressed the meeting and outlined plans to intensify pressure on the government over the students' demands.

Among those present at Gandhi's residence were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, senior leaders P Chidambaram, Pramod Tiwari, K Suresh, Kumari Selja and Praniti Shinde. They were joined by RJD leaders Sanjay Yadav, Sudhakar Singh and Misa Bharti, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, RSP's N K Premachandran, and Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra and Saugata Roy, among others.

(With PTI inputs)