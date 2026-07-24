New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday ended his 26-day indefinite hunger strike after the Centre assured him that several of his key demands would be addressed.

Wangchuk announced the decision after Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram around midnight and conveyed the government's assurances.

"Just now, in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda, Dr Jitendra Singh and senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, I finally broke my fast after 26 days," Wangchuk posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the development, urging Wangchuk to follow medical advice and regain his health.

"I urge Sonam ji to follow his daily routine as advised by the doctors and regain his weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Almighty that Sonam ji remains healthy," Modi said on X.

Reading out the government's assurances at the hospital in the presence of Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo and others, Nadda said the Centre was positive about not filing cases against those who protested peacefully at Jantar Mantar and those who took part in the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march to Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Health Minister also reiterated the government's commitment to hold discussions in Parliament on the NEET paper leak and broader examination reforms. He added that the Centre was positively considering suitable compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak.

Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day indefinite hunger strike, at Medanta Hospital, in Gurugram. Photo: PTI

Wangchuk said 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had either visited him or signed letters urging him to end his fast. He said the decision came after prolonged negotiations and in view of the possibility of violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile, I urge you all to stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere," he said.

However, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been spearheading the agitation, said its peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. The official X account of the CJP also posted an image demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Wangchuk for his "extraordinary courage and sacrifice", saying his fast had awakened the conscience of the nation.

"The Cockroach Janta Party's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," Dipke said.

The party has demanded Pradhan's resignation, accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system, ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak, and the withdrawal of all FIRs and legal action against peaceful protesters.

Wangchuk joined the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28 and began his indefinite fast in support of students demanding examination reforms, accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive exams and Pradhan's resignation.

During the 26-day fast, Wangchuk lost around 11 kg and repeatedly appealed for the movement to remain peaceful despite a police crackdown on the July 20 march.

On July 18, Delhi Police shifted him from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital, citing medical concerns. His wife challenged the move in the Delhi High Court, arguing that he was being kept there against his wishes. The court later facilitated his transfer to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he continued his fast until ending it following the Centre's assurances.