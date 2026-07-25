The Centre and representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been spearheading protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak, are set to hold a third round of talks on Saturday, with the protesters' key demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan still unresolved.

During the second round of negotiations on Friday, the Centre sought additional time to respond to the protesters' demands and asked for time until Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the fresh talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and activist Sonam Wangchuk released separate video messages late Friday night.

In a video, Modi thanked people for the feedback and suggestions received on his earlier announcement that the government would bring in stricter legislation against question paper leaks. He said a new Bill providing for stringent action against those involved in such offences would be introduced in Parliament next week. The proposed legislation, first announced by the Prime Minister in a video shared overnight on Thursday, received Union Cabinet approval on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the Centre also dismissed 47 employees of the National Testing Agency (NTA) as protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak intensified across the country. Officials said legal proceedings would also be initiated against some of those removed from service, adding that the action is part of a broader restructuring of the testing agency and that further reforms are in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk said he ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving written assurances from the Centre, citing concerns over a possible crackdown on protesters. In a YouTube video posted late Friday, he added he wanted to prevent violence, recalling the firing on youth in Ladakh on September 24, 2025.

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Rejecting allegations that he had struck a deal with the government, Wangchuk said his foremost priority during the negotiations was to ensure that students participating in the protests would not face violence or legal action.

He also explained why he did not press for Pradhan's resignation during the talks, saying his immediate concern was safeguarding protesters from police action. However, he expressed confidence that the Education Minister would eventually step down.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, continued his attack on the government, describing Dharmendra Pradhan as a "criminal education minister" and "a symbol of the collapse of India's education system." Reiterating his demand for the minister's removal, Rahul also presented before the media a student protester who was allegedly hit by pellet fire from security personnel during the July 20 protests.