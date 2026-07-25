Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday amid the continuing nationwide student protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. His resignation comes just ahead of a scheduled third round of talks between CJP representatives and Union ministers on Saturday afternoon.

Announcing on social media that he had sent his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan said he had dedicated over four decades to students, teachers, and education reform. "It has always been my firm belief that a strong, inclusive, and visionary education system serves as the cornerstone of a powerful nation," Pradhan wrote, expressing his deep regard for the aspirations of India's youth and gratitude to the Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve under his leadership.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the May 3, 2026, NEET examination, Pradhan detailed the government’s swift response to the reported irregularities, which included handing the probe over to the CBI, cancelling the initial exam, and scheduling a re-examination. He also highlighted the decision to transition the exam to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode starting next year.

Pradhan emphasised that conducting the re-examination for over two million candidates smoothly remained the primary objective. Adopting a "whole of government" approach alongside state governments and district administrations, the test was successfully reconducted on June 21, 2026.

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"From day one, I took full responsibility and never turned away from the situation," Pradhan affirmed, reiterating his commitment to protecting meritorious students from the exam mafia and preventing injustice. While describing the July 16 results as satisfying, notably for students from underprivileged backgrounds, he alleged attempts by individuals in responsible positions to mislead students and create obstacles.

Reflecting on the recent demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and across the country over the past 10 days, Pradhan expressed concern that the unrest could be exploited by anti-national elements or entangle students in prolonged legal hurdles. It was to preserve national unity, protect the interests of students, and allow youth to focus on their education and careers that he submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister, Pradhan claimed.

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Earlier, the Centre had dismissed 47 National Testing Agency (NTA) employees in connection with the controversy. Officials confirmed that legal action would be initiated against select individuals, noting that these terminations were part of an upcoming overhaul and broader structural reforms within the testing agency.