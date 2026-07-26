India on Sunday commemorated the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, with leaders, armed forces personnel and citizens across the country paying tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, and senior military officers led the commemorations at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh. As part of the ceremony, three Indian Army helicopters flying in an arrowhead formation - led by an Advanced Light Helicopter and followed by two Cheetal helicopters - showered flower petals over the memorial.

The defence minister also presented a ceremonial kalash to family members of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the conflict.

Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh said the Kargil victory represented not only a military triumph but also a diplomatic success for India. "The Kargil victory was not just a military and diplomatic success. Our soldiers displayed indomitable courage and valour. Every misadventure by Pakistan will invite a response beyond their imagination," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the Kargil heroes, saying the courage displayed by Indian soldiers under the most challenging conditions would remain a lasting source of national pride.

President Droupadi Murmu said the nation would forever remain indebted to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defence of the country.

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"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay humble tribute to those valiant warriors who laid down their lives for the protection of our motherland. The nation shall forever remain indebted to them. Their saga of valour will continue to inspire future generations to dedicate themselves to national service and steadfast duty," she said in a post on X.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War, when Indian armed forces recaptured strategic mountain positions occupied by Pakistani intruders in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The successful military campaign, Operation Vijay, concluded on July 26, 1999, marking the restoration of Indian control over the infiltrated positions after weeks of intense fighting in the high-altitude Himalayan terrain.

(With PTI inputs)