Guwahati: The death toll in this year's floods in Assam has climbed to 68 with two more fatalities, while over 5.24 lakh people remained affected across five districts despite an overall improvement in the situation, officials said on Monday.

According to a PTI report, the two deaths were on Sunday from Charaideo district, which also remained the worst-affected with nearly 1.9 lakh people reeling under water. Among the other affected districts were Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar, officials said.

Altogether 354 relief camps and aid distribution centres were operating in four districts, taking care of 37,724 displaced people, officials said, adding that multiple agencies, including the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Service and the police, were engaged in the rescue and relief operations.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure suffered damage in various districts of the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said power supply restoration work was on in a phased manner.

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"As Assam steadily recovers from the floods, power restoration efforts continue across affected districts," Sarma said in a social media post on Sunday.

He said following the precautionary suspension of electricity supply during the floods, Power Department teams were carrying out comprehensive safety inspections while restoring power in a phased manner across Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, Dhubri, Bongaigaon and other affected areas.

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"We remain committed to restoring essential services at the earliest and ensuring every affected community returns to normalcy," he added.

The chief minister said post-flood rehabilitation would be taken up swiftly, with schools and all damaged infrastructure being fully repaired and restored in due course.

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Food grains, including rice bags, were being dispatched continuously to affected areas, medical needs were being actively managed by doctor teams and essential items were being air-dropped where necessary, he added.