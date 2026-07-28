The CBI on Tuesday filed a charge sheet before a special fast-track court in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, officials said. The court is likely to take up the matter on Wednesday, they added.

The agency has named 13 accused persons in the charge sheet, all of whom are currently in judicial custody.

The CBI has invoked charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It has also invoked provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

"The CBI cited 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects in this charge sheet. All 13 charge-sheeted persons are in judicial custody as on date," a CBI spokesperson said.

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On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions following allegations of a paper leak. A re-examination was subsequently conducted on June 21.