When the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) official Instagram account posted a Reel inspired by the iconic 1990s sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., complete with the caption, "F.R.I.E.N.D.S... PM Modi is there for you!", it was more than a pop culture reference. The video marked the party's latest attempt to reconnect with young voters after weeks of nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Interestingly, the BJP has turned to an iconic millennial sitcom in an apparent bid to connect with Gen Z, the generation that spearheaded the recent protests.

The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), saw thousands of students gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar while mobilising support across social media, demanding accountability over repeated examination irregularities. The agitation eventually led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and prompted the Centre to announce a series of measures, including legal amendments, administrative changes and negotiations with student representatives.

𝐅.𝐑.𝐈.𝐄.𝐍.𝐃.𝐒... 𝐏𝐌 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮! 🤝



Recent exam concerns are being addressed with the strictest actions to ensure absolute transparency and protect your future. For this government, the dreams and hard work of India's youth are the ultimate… pic.twitter.com/6xcCS0A6jg — BJP (@BJP4India) July 28, 2026

Against this backdrop, the BJP appears to have recalibrated its communication strategy to connect with the GenZ crowd. The F.R.I.E.N.D.S.-themed reel opens with the show's familiar logo before cutting to headlines highlighting the government's response to the paper leak crisis, including the formation of task forces, action against officials and proposals for fast-track courts. Interspersed are clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with students, all set to The Rembrandts' I'll Be There for You.

Prime Minister Modi recently adopted an informal, creator-style format on Instagram, speaking directly into a smartphone camera rather than from a podium. In a late-night video, he addressed students as ‘Friends’ instead of his signature style opening ‘Dosto’, acknowledged the anxiety caused by the NEET controversy and outlined the government's response, including tougher anti-paper leak laws, fast-track courts and institutional reforms.

Subsequent videos reiterated the government's commitment to protecting the future of students. The format mirrors that of social media creators, making the interaction appear more personal and conversational.

In one video posted on BJP's X handle, a group of youngsters and an older gym trainer exchange Gen Z slang such as "vibes" and "blue tick, no reply" before discussing India's progress. The trainer points to infrastructure and education expansion to argue that today's youth have a stronger foundation, and describes Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as "democracy's strength" rather than a victory for the protests.

Another post repackages excerpts from BJP MP Anurag Thakur's Lok Sabha speech on paper leaks under the caption, "Gen Z, this one's for you." In the clip, Thakur lists alleged paper leak cases dating back to the early 2000s and repeatedly asks, "Sarkar kiski thi?" before answering, "Congress ki", in an attempt to place responsibility on previous Congress governments.

Whether the strategy succeeds in rebuilding trust remains to be seen. While critics argue that polished social media campaigns cannot replace systemic reforms and accountability, reactions on social media suggest that many Gen Z users feel the reels are trying a little too hard to speak their language.