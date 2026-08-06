A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district early on Thursday, triggering a series of tremors that began hours before the main quake, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property, officials said.

The main earthquake occurred at 5.45 am at a depth of 11 km, with its epicentre located 116 km north-northwest of Pangin in Upper Siang district. The NCS placed the epicentre at Latitude 29.124°N and Longitude 94.856°E.

The mainshock was preceded by three minor foreshocks in the early hours of Thursday. A 2.8-magnitude tremor struck at 3.40 am at a depth of 5 km, followed by a 3.2-magnitude quake at 3.55 am. Another 2.8-magnitude tremor was recorded at 4.34 am, indicating heightened seismic activity before the stronger earthquake.

An aftershock of magnitude 3.5 was recorded at 7.17 am at a depth of 5 km, completing a multi-hour sequence of tremors in the region.

Arunachal Pradesh and the rest of the Northeast fall under Seismic Zone V, the highest earthquake hazard zone in India. The region experiences frequent seismic activity due to its location along the active tectonic boundary of the Eastern Himalayas, where the Indian and Eurasian plates continue to interact.

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Authorities are monitoring the situation, though no significant impact has been reported so far.