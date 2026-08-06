Chennai: The TVK government will present its maiden Agriculture Budget in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Speaker of the House J C D Prabhakar will open the day's session with a recitation of Thirukkural, after which Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, R Vinoth, will present the agricultural budget estimates.

Against the backdrop of ongoing political discussions and debates over the Cauvery water dispute, the Mekedatu dam project, farm loan waivers, and also the now revived demand to increase the Mullaperiyar dam's storage levels, this separate agriculture budget carries significant political and socioeconomic significance.

The agri budget follows the general state budget presented on Wednesday by State Finance Minister N Marie Wilson. The debate on the main budget estimates and the agriculture budget estimates will begin from August 7.

The budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held till September 8.

(With PTI inputs)