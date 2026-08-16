The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday announced a re-test for three UGC-NET papers — English, Commerce and Sociology — following complaints about multiple errors in the question papers.

The English paper will be held on September 9 from 9 am to noon in Shift 1, while the Commerce paper will be conducted the same day from 3 pm to 6 pm in Shift 2. The Sociology paper will be held on September 10 from 9 am to noon in Shift 1.

The NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), eligibility for appointment as assistant professors and admission to PhD programmes.

Following several complaints regarding errors in the question papers, the NTA appointed a committee to examine the issues.

The committee found multiple errors in the questions. "The Committee found that the three papers had many factual, typographical, translation errors including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts, as well as repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered," the NTA said in a statement.

It also found that a significant number of questions had been repeated from previous examinations.

The agency said question papers with defects of such an extent did not meet the required standards of fairness and error-free examinations. "Defects of this extent cannot be cured merely by dropping questions after the challenge process," the NTA said, explaining its decision to conduct a re-test.