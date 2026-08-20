New Delhi: Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was serving a life sentence in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, died at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday. He was 84.

According to the hospital, Kumar was brought to VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital by police around 11 am in an altered state of consciousness. He was immediately admitted and resuscitation measures were initiated.

"Despite providing all necessary medical and life-support measures, he could not be saved and passed away at 12.30 pm," the hospital said in a statement.

Kumar had a history of high blood pressure and Parkinson's disease and had been admitted to hospital several times in the past, the statement said.

He was lodged in Tihar Jail.

A three-time Lok Sabha member, Kumar represented the Outer Delhi constituency and was a prominent Congress leader. He resigned from the party after his conviction in 2018.

Kumar was serving multiple life sentences in cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

The Delhi High Court sentenced him to life imprisonment on December 17, 2018, in a case concerning the killing of five Sikhs and the burning of a gurdwara during the riots.

In February 2025, a Delhi court sentenced him to another life term in a separate case involving the killing of two Sikh men during the riots.