The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination. In a public notice dated August 28, 2026, the agency said final keys for 84 subjects are now live on the official UGC-NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor appointments, and PhD admissions in Indian universities and colleges.

Three subjects, however, are missing from this round. Candidates who took the English, Commerce and Sociology papers will have to wait longer, with NTA confirming these exams are being reconducted on September 9 and 10, a decision the agency had first flagged in an earlier notice on August 16.

How to check the answer key

The process is straightforward, per the agency's instructions:

Log in to the registration portal using your application number and password.

Look for the "Click to View Final Answer Key" button on the candidate home page.

Click it to view the final answer key for your subject.

Access is restricted to candidates who appeared for the exam, using their own login credentials.

NTA has urged candidates to keep checking the official website for further updates, and to reach out to the NTA Help Desk. Contact details are listed on the site for any queries regarding the examination.