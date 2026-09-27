That small, white sticker on your car's windshield completely revolutionised how Indian motorists navigate toll plazas. However, while FASTag made paying tolls incredibly simple, switching the bank account linked to that sticker remained a cumbersome chore. Thankfully, a new initiative from the central government is set to eliminate this hassle once and for all.

Under the new OneTag system, vehicle owners can switch their FASTag service provider bank without needing to peel off or replace their existing windshield sticker. The facility was launched on September 11. This long-awaited update promises to bring unprecedented convenience to highway commuters across the country.

How does the OneTag system work?

The concept behind OneTag is virtually identical to Mobile Number Portability (MNP), where users swap telecom operators while retaining their existing phone number. With OneTag, your physical sticker, tag ID, and vehicle registration details remain exactly the same. Only the backend linkage to your service-providing bank is updated, allowing you to bypass the annoying process of scraping off old stickers and applying new ones.

Important update regarding wallet balances

While porting your bank link is now seamless, motorists must keep a crucial detail in mind: your existing wallet balance will not automatically transfer to the new bank account. Any funds remaining in the older wallet, as well as unresolved transactions or pending refunds, must still be settled and closed by your previous service provider. Once the migration is initiated, users can manage their transition via the Rajmarg Yatra app launched by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), while the actual toll deductions will continue smoothly through the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) network.

Understanding the technology of FASTag

FASTag is an electronic toll collection program that utilises Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to enable cash-free transactions at toll booths. The physical RFID sticker is pasted onto the vehicle's front windshield and linked to a prepaid wallet or bank account. When a vehicle passes through a toll lane, the scanner automatically reads the tag and deducts the appropriate fee from the user's account, sending an immediate confirmation SMS. Motorists can quickly top up their balances digitally through various banking portals and third-party payment platforms.

Why OneTag is a welcome relief

Until now, drivers unsatisfied with their FASTag provider's customer support, technical glitches, or high transaction charges had no choice but to cancel their existing account, scrape the sticky RFID tag off their windshield, and purchase a brand new one. The OneTag system introduces healthy competition among service providers, giving consumers the freedom to switch banks whenever they offer better terms, promotions, or customer service-all without ever touching their windshield.