Tamil Nadu CM Vijay launches one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns
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The Tamil Nadu government has launched the Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme, providing a 22-carat, one-gram gold ring to newborn babies as a fulfillment of an electoral promise.
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The scheme, with an allocation of Rs 755.83 crore, aims to honour motherhood, promote women's health, and encourage institutional births in public healthcare facilities.
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The initiative is already underway, with 1.28 lakh gold rings procured for distribution to eligible babies born in state-run hospitals to native mothers on or after June 22, 2026.
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday launched the 22-carat one-gram gold ring scheme - Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme (Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam) - for newborn babies, fulfilling a key electoral promise.
Rolling out the scheme at the Government Rajaji hospital here, Vijay held the babies for a while and gave away the gold rings. The government has earmarked ₹755.83 crore for the scheme.
The welfare initiative is aimed at honouring motherhood, promoting women's health and encouraging institutional births by attracting more families to public healthcare. According to PTI, the police have put in place a five-tier security arrangement in the city from the airport in view of the Chief Minister's multiple programmes.
The state government has already procured 1.28 lakh gold rings for the initial rollout of the programme targeting the children born in state-run hospitals, to native mothers. The scheme applies to eligible babies born on or after June 22, 2026