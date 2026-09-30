Kochi: The Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have intercepted an Iranian dhow carrying more than 500 kg of illicit narcotics in the Arabian Sea and arrested five Pakistani nationals who were crewing the vessel on Tuesday.

The seizure, made during a high-seas interdiction west of Lakshadweep on September 25, involved approximately 526 kg of high-grade narcotics, including heroin and methamphetamine. The contraband is estimated to be worth more than ₹3,000 cr on the international illicit market.

A dhow is a traditional wooden sailing vessel commonly used across the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea.

The operation followed actionable intelligence about a transnational syndicate allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband into India. Acting on the intelligence, the Coast Guard deployed coordinated sea and air surveillance assets to locate and track the suspicious Iranian vessel.

After maintaining persistent surveillance, maritime units launched a pursuit and intercepted the dhow at sea. Coast Guard personnel then boarded the vessel and conducted a thorough search, leading to the recovery of the narcotics. The dhow, its five crew members and the seized cargo were subsequently escorted to Mumbai under armed guard.

Officials said a multi-agency legal process and joint interrogation are now underway to establish the wider domestic and international links of the syndicate.

In an official statement on the operation, the Coast Guard described the interdiction as a decisive strike aimed at “crippling the financial engine of hostile foreign syndicates” and preventing dangerous synthetic substances from reaching mainland territory.

The Coast Guard said the operation would help strengthen efforts under the Union Government’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and reaffirmed its focus on preventing the smuggling of narcotics through India’s maritime zones.