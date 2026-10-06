As INDIA bloc MPs marched towards the Election Commission on Tuesday demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, the BJP hit back at the opposition, accusing it of misleading people and attempting to 'relaunch Rahul Gandhi' politically.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra called the Congress-led march an attempt by the party and its allies to create 'anarchy' and revive Gandhi's political fortunes. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Patra accused Gandhi of spreading 'confusion' and trying to 'boost his politics' by misrepresenting the Supreme Court's observations on Form 6. Citing the Supreme Court's hearing on Monday, Patra claimed the court had not held that Form 6 was illegal.

Earlier, Gandhi had said in a post on X that it was now established beyond doubt that the CEC had changed Form 6 'illegally and unilaterally'.

Form 6 is the application submitted by individuals seeking inclusion in the electoral roll.

“The Supreme Court did not make any such statement. It has just issued notices. A hearing has not even taken place yet. The CJI has stated that the matter will be examined when a hearing takes place. Yet, Rahul Gandhi is attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy, lies, deceit and confusion in the country,” Patra alleged, accusing Gandhi of misquoting the court's observations.

Patra also alleged that opposition parties, particularly the Congress, were engaged in a concerted effort to dislodge the BJP from power at the Centre and bring Gandhi to power without him having to earn it.

“The Congress has been repeatedly trying to launch and re-launch Rahul Gandhi by any means necessary. When, despite numerous attempts, he failed to gain traction, the Congress and some of its allies decided that even if it meant resorting to anarchy and undermining the nation's democracy, they would launch Rahul Gandhi politically at any cost,” he said.

“As part of these efforts, they attacked the Indian Army from time to time, the Supreme Court, Hindus and EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines). And for the last few weeks, they have been attacking the Election Commission,” Patra added.