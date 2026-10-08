New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express have cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until October 10 amid heightened security concerns following attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia.

The King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha Airport were targeted in recent days, with Iran-backed Houthi militants claiming responsibility for the attacks. Saudi authorities have reported intercepting missiles over the capital.

Air India Express said it had cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh until October 10. Affected passengers will be offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund.

The airline operates 16 weekly flights to Riyadh from Bengaluru, Kochi, Kannur and Kozhikode.

Air India has also suspended its Riyadh services until October 10. The airline operates seven weekly flights to the Saudi capital from Delhi and Mumbai. Passengers affected by the cancellations will receive full refunds.

On Thursday, Air India's Delhi-Riyadh flight AI2243 returned to Delhi following the security developments and was subsequently cancelled.

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Akasa Air also cancelled its Kochi-Riyadh and Riyadh-Kochi flights on Thursday, citing the evolving security situation. The airline said it was monitoring developments and would announce further changes as necessary.

The latest disruptions come amid an escalation in hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with the group carrying out missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi infrastructure.

(With PTI inputs)