Detentions marked the start of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in Delhi on Saturday, with party founder Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka taken into custody after their flight from Mumbai landed in the national capital.

According to PTI sources, around 500 protesters, who were trying to reach Jantar Mantar for the proposed CJP stir against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, were taken into custody.

Police also detained YouTuber Dhruv Rathee at his home in Gurugram in the morning, while Kerala Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan and other CPM leaders were also taken into custody as they left Kerala House to join the agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Sources said the protesters were detained across the New Delhi area, where police are using drones to monitor the movement of people attempting to reach the protest site.

The protestors were detained from several places, including near Regal Cinema, Minto Bridge and near Akashwani Bhawan.



Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources said over 600 people with criminal records were also detained across all 15 districts of the national capital as part of preventive measures.

Hundreds of protesters marched towards Jantar Mantar amid an unprecedented security deployment, with around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel across Delhi. Entry and exit restrictions are in place at 45 metro stations, while mobile internet services have been suspended within a 4-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar.

Key disruptions in Delhi

Mobile internet: Services suspended within a 4-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10. Internet services in the rest of Delhi will remain unaffected.

Services suspended within a 4-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10. Internet services in the rest of Delhi will remain unaffected. Metro services: Entry and exit restricted at 45 stations until further notice. Interchange facilities will remain available, except at New Delhi metro station, where restrictions will apply. The affected stations include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Janpath, Supreme Court, ITO and Kashmere Gate, along with several stations in south and northeast Delhi.

Entry and exit restricted at 45 stations until further notice. Interchange facilities will remain available, except at New Delhi metro station, where restrictions will apply. The affected stations include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Janpath, Supreme Court, ITO and Kashmere Gate, along with several stations in south and northeast Delhi. Train services: Several trains scheduled to arrive at or depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm have been reported cancelled. Police have clarified that passengers carrying valid train tickets will not be stopped from travelling.

Several trains scheduled to arrive at or depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm have been reported cancelled. Police have clarified that passengers carrying valid train tickets will not be stopped from travelling. Road travel: Enhanced security checks and surveillance at Delhi's borders, with additional checks on vehicles entering the capital.

Enhanced security checks and surveillance at Delhi's borders, with additional checks on vehicles entering the capital. Liquor shops: All liquor shops across Delhi will remain closed on Saturday as a precautionary measure.

All liquor shops across Delhi will remain closed on Saturday as a precautionary measure. Security checks: Hotels, guest houses, lodges, dharamshalas and bus terminals are under heightened surveillance.

Permission denied for protests

The security arrangements come after Delhi Police denied permission for the proposed demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing inadequate notice, concerns over compliance with protest conditions and the possibility of serious law-and-order issues. In a letter to CJP co-convenor Saurav Das and joint secretary Balkrishna, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district, said granting permission could lead to serious law-and-order problems and inconvenience to residents.

“In the larger public interest, the permission sought cannot be granted and is hereby denied,” the letter stated. Police also said the communication received from the party was merely an intimation and not a duly submitted application seeking permission. The prescribed guidelines require applications for programmes at Jantar Mantar to be submitted at least 10 days in advance.

Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said the application for the October 10 protest was submitted on October 7, just three days before the proposed gathering. Police also cited alleged violations of conditions during an earlier demonstration, including protests continuing beyond the permitted time.

25,000 personnel, 120 CAPF companies

More than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are expected to assist Delhi Police in managing the security arrangements. Personnel have been deployed at strategic locations, and mock drills have been conducted at several places to assess preparedness.

The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones for close monitoring by senior officers, including joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners. Special commissioners heading various police units are also monitoring the situation.

Police have stepped up checks at the borders of the national capital, with additional surveillance on vehicles entering the city. Hotels, guest houses, lodges and dharamshalas are being checked, while security has been increased at bus terminals and other transit points. Authorities are also monitoring social media platforms for attempts to mobilise people for the protest. More than 200 content creators are reportedly under scrutiny as police examine online posts and messages linked to the proposed gathering.

Police are making public appeals through religious places, urging people to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities. Security personnel will remain deployed throughout Saturday to monitor crowd movement, prevent traffic obstructions and respond to any attempt to breach barricades.

Why is CJP protesting?

The proposed demonstration is against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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The allegations also concern changes relating to Form 6, which is used to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll. The party has alleged that voter-list changes were made by bypassing Kumar's two colleagues. The allegations are part of the political dispute surrounding the electoral roll revision exercise.