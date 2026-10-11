New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced that opposition parties, civil society groups and young people would march to the Supreme Court on Monday to demand an end to alleged 'vote chori', a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the march would bring together Indians across party lines, genders, castes, communities and states to defend democracy and the Constitution.

He said the participants would submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India, outlining their demands on behalf of the people.

Police personnel detain activists of various student bodies amid continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in the Connaught Place area, New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Photo: PTI. Police personnel detain activists of various student bodies amid continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in the Connaught Place area, New Delhi, on Sunday. Photo: PTI. Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Police personnel detain activists of various student bodies amid continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in the Connaught Place area, New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Photo: PTI. Demonstrators shout slogans from inside a police vehicle after being detained during a protest demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities, in New Delhi, Saturday. Photo: PTI. Police personnel detain a woman activist during a demonstration called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: PTI. Police personnel detain activists of various student bodies in the Connaught Place area, amid continued calls for demonstrations by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Photo: PTI. Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Police detain a protester during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi. Photo: Reuters Security personnel detain protesters during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, near the protest site in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters CPM leader Brinda Karat was detained by the Delhi Police during the protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Manorama CPM leader P K Sreemathy was detained by the Delhi Police during the protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Manorama A demonstrator shouts slogans from inside a police bus after being detained during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. Photo: PTI. Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Security personnel stand guard at Ashoka Road following continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI.

Gandhi also condemned the police action against protesters who gathered in Delhi on Saturday, claiming that young demonstrators who had assembled peacefully were beaten by police personnel and BJP workers.

"Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want," he said.

Calling for a united demonstration, Gandhi said youth, opposition parties and civil society groups, along with all those who believed in democracy and stood by the Constitution, would participate in Monday's march.

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He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat of attempting to silence the people's voice, asserting that they would not be able to intimidate the protesters.

"We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat," he said, adding that "tomorrow all of India" would march to the Supreme Court.

The announcement comes amid continuing protests by opposition parties against alleged irregularities in the electoral process and the functioning of the Election Commission.

On Friday, leaders of several INDIA bloc parties marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk before submitting a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu.