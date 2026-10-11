Rahul Gandhi announced that opposition parties, civil society groups and young people will march to the Supreme Court on Monday to demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner and an end to alleged electoral irregularities.
Participants plan to submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India to defend democracy and the Constitution.
Gandhi condemned the police and ruling party action against peaceful protesters in Delhi on Saturday.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced that opposition parties, civil society groups and young people would march to the Supreme Court on Monday to demand an end to alleged 'vote chori', a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
In a post on X, Gandhi said the march would bring together Indians across party lines, genders, castes, communities and states to defend democracy and the Constitution.
He said the participants would submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India, outlining their demands on behalf of the people.
Gandhi also condemned the police action against protesters who gathered in Delhi on Saturday, claiming that young demonstrators who had assembled peacefully were beaten by police personnel and BJP workers.
"Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want," he said.
Calling for a united demonstration, Gandhi said youth, opposition parties and civil society groups, along with all those who believed in democracy and stood by the Constitution, would participate in Monday's march.
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He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat of attempting to silence the people's voice, asserting that they would not be able to intimidate the protesters.
"We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat," he said, adding that "tomorrow all of India" would march to the Supreme Court.
The announcement comes amid continuing protests by opposition parties against alleged irregularities in the electoral process and the functioning of the Election Commission.
On Friday, leaders of several INDIA bloc parties marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk before submitting a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu.