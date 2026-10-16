New Delhi: Security was heightened in Delhi's Connaught Place on Friday ahead of a proposed ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, even as the Supreme Court is set to examine the restrictions on protests at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke has called for the march at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm, defying restrictions announced by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which said the park would remain closed on Friday and Saturday for administrative reasons. Delhi Police has also warned against mass gatherings in the area, citing prohibitory orders and concerns over public order.

More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel, 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and an expanded CCTV camera network have been pressed into service in the New Delhi. The elaborate security arrangements cover Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, Central Park, Jantar Mantar, Palika Bazaar, nearby Metro stations and other sensitive locations in Lutyens' Delhi, with additional personnel being mobilised from other districts to prevent any law-and-order situation during the proposed march at 5 pm.

Surveillance has also been stepped up, with more than 10 CCTV cameras installed in and around Central Park and Rajiv Chowk to monitor the gathering and preserve footage in case of any violation or untoward incident.

The developments come amid an intensifying standoff between the CJP and the authorities over protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The competing positions have put the spotlight on the right to protest, with the CJP insisting on its right to demonstrate while the authorities cite security concerns and the need to prevent disruption in the capital.

Police urge restraint, suggest alternative venues

Delhi Police has urged people to stay away from the proposed march, while indicating that a limited number of people could be allowed to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable location.

Police officials said trader and market associations in Connaught Place and neighbouring areas had sought protection for their establishments from unruly elements and unlawful assemblies, citing concerns about business disruption during the festival season.

The police has said demonstrations could instead be held at Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground or CBD Ground after obtaining the necessary permission. These venues were designated as alternative protest sites after Jantar Mantar lost its status as a designated location for demonstrations.

Responding to the restrictions, Dipke questioned the authorities' objections to a march involving the national flag.

“Why does Delhi Police have a problem with waving the Tiranga?” he said.

‘Someone wants to protest, someone wants to sell mungfali’: SC on CJP march

The Supreme Court on Friday refused an urgent hearing on a plea challenging the NDMC's decision to shut Central Park in Connaught Place ahead of the proposed CJP Tiranga march, hoping that “better sense will prevail” among all concerned.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi highlighted the need to consider the livelihoods of small shopkeepers alongside the right to protest and law-and-order concerns.

“Someone wants to protest, someone wants to sell 'mungfali', someone wants law and order. All these are related,” Justice Bagchi observed.

The court said it could exercise its constitutional jurisdiction if the situation resulted in business losses, adding that the issue could be considered if such a situation arose.

Supreme Court to examine Jantar Mantar restrictions

The proposed march comes as the Supreme Court takes up a petition challenging Delhi Police's decision to withdraw Jantar Mantar's status as a designated protest venue.

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On Thursday, the court sought responses from the Centre and Delhi Police on the plea. It indicated that it would examine whether the authorities had adequately considered the site's continued use for demonstrations.

The dispute follows an order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar on October 11, withdrawing Jantar Mantar's designated protest-site status and identifying Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative venues.

CJP intensifies campaign against CEC

The CJP launched its nationwide campaign in Mumbai on October 2 before taking the agitation to Delhi on October 10. A planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar that day was met with a major police crackdown.

On October 13, Das, Ranka and other CJP members entered the barricaded Jantar Mantar site carrying the national flag and raising slogans demanding Kumar's resignation. Das and Ranka were subsequently remanded to five days of judicial custody for allegedly violating their peace bonds and entering the restricted site.

The agitation has received support from opposition leaders, student organisations and civil society activists. INDIA bloc MPs had earlier marched towards the Election Commission's office on October 6 but were stopped by police barricades. A delegation of opposition leaders also met President Droupadi Murmu on October 9 to raise concerns over the SIR exercise.