Bengaluru: Two foreign nationals, including a Lufthansa crew member, died after allegedly suffering an electric shock while swimming in a five-star hotel pool in Bengaluru on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Alexander Maximilian Theiss (57), a German national working as a Lufthansa crew member, and Juraj Horvat (45), an IBM project manager.

The incident occurred at the swimming pool on the hotel's third floor in Halasuru. A US national, Mathew Desantis (41), who was staying at the hotel, and pool attendant Rahul Tiwari (28) were injured while attempting to rescue the victims.

Both were admitted to Manipal Hospital and are out of danger, a senior police officer said.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

(PTI inputs)