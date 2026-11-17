The Madras High Court has quashed restrictions imposed by the Tamil Nadu government on the transportation of quarry products, including rock, sand and manufactured sand (M-sand), to other states, including Keralam.

The verdict is expected to bring considerable relief to Keralam's construction sector, which has been facing concerns over the availability of construction materials following the restrictions.

Tamil Nadu had restricted the movement of quarry products to neighbouring states, citing concerns over shortages in its domestic market. The state's construction industry had argued that the large-scale transportation of these materials to other states was affecting local availability, driving up prices and increasing project costs. Industry stakeholders had urged the government to regulate the outflow of construction materials to stabilise supply and prices within Tamil Nadu.

The restrictions had affected the supply of essential construction materials to Keralam, raising concerns in the state's construction sector.

Meanwhile, the Keralam government had taken measures to prevent disruptions to construction activities. It relaxed the requirement for public auctions to grant permission for quarrying rock on government land, allowing mining without an e-tender in select cases where government land is surrounded by private properties.