First video of Sanju Samson wedding is out

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 23, 2018 09:56 AM IST Updated: December 23, 2018 10:10 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The eagerly awaited video of cricketer Sanju Samson marrying his long-time girlfriend Charulatha is out. A wedding highlight video has been released by Maritus Events and Wedding planners on their Facebook page.

Sanju Samson tied the knot on Saturday.

Sanju's wedding reception hosted at Girideepam Convention Center here on Saturday was attended by prominent personalities including cricket legend Rahul Dravid.

Dravid was Sanju's mentor at both Rajasthan Royal's team as well as at the India 'A' team. Samson played for Rajasthan Royals in this year's Indian Premier League.

The 23-year-old wicket-keeper batsman had made his five-year long relationship public via Facebook a few months ago. Thiruvananthapuram native Charulatha is the daughter of B Ramesh Kumar and Rajasree. Her father is a senior journalist with Mathrubhumi.

Charu is presently pursuing her post graduation. 

