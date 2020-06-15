{{head.currentUpdate}}

Two more Keralites die of COVID-19 in Gulf

Sibi Abraham and Vijayakumar
Alappuzha: Two Keralites from Alappuzha died of COVID-19 in the Gulf on Sunday. With this, the number of Kerlaites died in the Gulf countries rose to 227.

The deceased were identified as C R Vijayakumar, 47, and Sibi Abraham, 50.

Vijayakumar, a native of Sanathanapuram, died in Oman, while Sibi Abraham succumbed to the virus in Kuwait.

Vijayakumar is survived by his wife Sunithakumari and two children, Vineetha and Vishnu.

Abraham, a native of Kadayanickadu, is survived by Betty amd two sons Ruban and Rejin.

