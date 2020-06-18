Sahal, who stabbed SFI leader Abhimanyu in Maharaja's College, surrenders in court

Almost two years after Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader M Abhimanyu was murdered at the Maharaja's College premises in Kerala's Ernakulam, a prime accused surrendered at a court in Ernakulam on Thursday.

Sahal Hamsa, who allegedly stabbed Abhimanyu's chest, was absconding after the murder on July 2, 2018.

Abhimanyu, 20, a second-year undergraduate student, was stabbed to death on the campus following an altercation between SFI and Campus Front activists.

The police had framed charges and initiated prosecution against 16 men who were found directly involved in the murder.

Investigators had found that Shahal had stabbed Abhimanyu, while another accused Muhammed Shaheem, 33 inflicted injuries on Abhimanyu's friend Arjun Krishna. Shaheem had surrendered before police in November 2019.

The 1,500-page chargesheet stated that 21-year-old Hamsa, a Popular Front of India (PFI) worker hailing from Nettoor, Kochi, had stabbed the youngster to death.

The chargesheet named JA Mohammed, Campus Front unit secretary of Maharaja's College, as the prime accused.

All the 16 accused were activists of the PFI and its feeder organisations - Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Campus Front. The chargesheet also named 10 co-accused on the basis of their direct and indirect involvement in the crime.

