Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday eased travel and quarantine restrictions for those visiting the state for marriage purposes.

The bride, groom and their respective families will be granted a pass of 7 days and will not be asked to enter the compulsory quarantine of 14 days required of other state visitors.

The marriage parties will have to register their details with the Jagratha portal and upload their wedding invite on the site.

Permitted individuals will however, be required to maintain social distancing norms and avoid visiting other places. The district collectors, district police chiefs and local self governments will be responsible for ensuring that the Standard Operating Procedures are followed by the visitors, Chief Secretary Dr Vishwas Mehta said in a government release.

Individuals visiting the state for priority needs such as education, business, healthcare, property management and court visits were earlier allowed to enter the state for seven days.

Permitted individuals are not allowed to visit people over 60 years. If the person tests positive on return from Kerala, he/she will have to notify the respective district collector. In case of any violation to the above norms, strict action will be taken against the persons and others involved in it, the order said.

Currently there are 1,620 corona positive patients under treatment in Kerala.