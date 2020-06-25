{{head.currentUpdate}}

Activist Rehana booked over video of her minor children painting on her nude body

Activist Rehana Fathima booked over video of her minor kids painting on her nude body
Rehana Fathima, who made an attempt to enter the hill shrine in Sabarimala,
Thiruvalla: The Thiruvalla police have filed a case against activist Rehana Fathima for allowing her minor children to paint on her semi-nude body and uploading a video of it on social media.

The police registered the case against her under the Information Technology Act and the Juvenile Justice Act on a complaint lodged by BJP OBC Morcha leader A V Arun Prakash on Tuesday.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also ordered that a criminal case be filed against Fathima.
A case should be registered against her for the offence under various sections of the POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and an investigation is necessary, the commission said.

It has also sought a report on the matter from Pathanamthitta district police chief within 10 days.

Fathima, who made a vain bid to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in 2018, had posted the video titled "Body and Politics" on social media, which has gone viral.

After the Supreme Court allowed women in traditionally barred age group of 10-50 into the Sabarimala temple in September 2018, Fathima made an attempt to enter the hill shrine, but had to retreat following protests by Hindu activists and devotees. She was later arrested.

Following an internal inquiry, Fathima was sacked from employment by the BSNL in May this year for her intentional act of outraging the religious feelings of devotees through social media posts.

