{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Chennai, Madurai to continue with curbs till July 5: TN govt

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Chennai, Madurai to continue with curbs till July 5: TN govt
Health workers spray disinfectant on roads as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, during the nationwide lockdown, in Chennai, Tuesday. Photo: PTI
SHARE

Chennai: Chennai and Madurai will continue to be under intense lockdown till July 5 and the current relaxations and curbs shall be in force till July 31 for the rest of Tamil Nadu, the government said.

Schools, colleges, malls, resorts, lodges, cinema halls, and bars would continue to be shut and religious congregations and prayers in places of worship in urban regions are banned.

Travel to tourist places like Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Yercaud for non-residents and for tourism purposes is not allowed, an official release said.

While restrictions for Chennai, Madurai and other nearby areas of these two cities would ease from July 6, in other parts of Tamil Nadu, the current relaxations and curbs shall continue to be in force till July 31.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES