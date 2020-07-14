Three more Keralites die of COVID-19 in the Gulf

Kottayam: Deaths of Malayalis due to COVID-19 in the Gulf countries are on the rise as three more died in Saudi Arabia.

The deceased were identified as Joly Francis (53) from Mayyanad in Kollam district, Anwar (48) from Thrissur's Edathiruthy and Babu Koshy (61), a native of Salempuram near Pathanapuram in Kollam.

Joly Francis, who had been working as an employee of Saudi-based firm for past 21 years, was admitted to a hospital a few days ago after he showed uneasiness. He was found to be COVID positive in a lab test later.

Anwar had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Abha in Saudi Arabia.

Babu Koshy was tested positive while he was preparing to return to Kerala on June 30.