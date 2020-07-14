{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Three more Keralites die of COVID-19 in the Gulf

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Three more Keralites die of COVID-19 in the Gulf
SHARE

Kottayam: Deaths of Malayalis due to COVID-19 in the Gulf countries are on the rise as three more died in Saudi Arabia.

The deceased were identified as Joly Francis (53) from Mayyanad in Kollam district, Anwar (48) from Thrissur's Edathiruthy and Babu Koshy (61), a native of Salempuram near Pathanapuram in Kollam.

Joly Francis, who had been working as an employee of Saudi-based firm for past 21 years, was admitted to a hospital a few days ago after he showed uneasiness. He was found to be COVID positive in a lab test later.

Anwar had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Abha in Saudi Arabia.

Babu Koshy was tested positive while he was preparing to return to Kerala on June 30.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES