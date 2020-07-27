Loss-stricken private buses to stay off Kerala roads from August 1

The private bus services in Kerala, troubled by the COVID-19 lockdown and passenger restrictions imposed by the government, to stay off roads from August 1.

The Joint Action Council of Bus Owners in Kerala announced the decision on Monday saying they cannot conduct the crisis-stricken services anymore.

The private buses resumed services in short-distance routes from May 20, 58 days after it was halted due to the state-wide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In May, the Kerala government had agreed to a temporary increase in the bus ticket rate by 50 per cent and changed the minimum rate from Rs 8 to Rs 12.

The buses were also asked to ply on the roads with only 50 per cent capacity.

The ticket fares which were raised in light of the lockdown restrictions were later revoked and buses were granted permission to carry passengers in all available seats.

But on June 5, a single bench of the Kerala High Court stayed the government order revoking the hike. It was considering a plea filed by the All Kerala Bus Operators Forum.

The division bench of Kerala HC, however, stayed the order of the single judge bench allowing private bus operators to collect the increased fare from passengers.

The limits placed to standing passengers in buses and the low demand for public transport in view of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the profits of private bus operators.