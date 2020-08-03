Prithviraj's body handed over to parents after autopsy

Kochi: The mortal remains of the three-year-old boy, who died after swallowing a coin, was handed over to his family on Monday after autopsy.

The post mortem examination which began at the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital at 10am on Monday was completed by noon.

The mortal remains of the boy will be taken to his mother Nandini's home, Puthukulam Nelettu House in Kollam district.

The cremation is expected to take place in the evening.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja had ordered an inquiry into the death of three-year-old boy, Prithviraj, after he swallowed a coin in Kadangallur, Aluva.

The toddler's death sparked a controversy in Kerala after the child's grandmother alleged that he was denied proper treatment after approaching three different government hospitals.

The child's relatives has alleged that a lapse on the part of the Alappuzha Medical College doctor who attended to the case led to the boy's death.

The X-ray visuals of the three-year-old taken at the time of check-up showed that the coin was located in the stomach and not in the air tubes or lungs of the toddler.

Prithviraj's X-ray was taken at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital during his visit there. The three-year-old's COVID result has returned negative in the TruNat test conducted after death.

The Alappuzha Medical College team has insisted that the coin cannot be the cause of the boy's death.

Three hospitals turn toddler away

The child's grandmother said that on Saturday morning, Prithviraj told her that he had swallowed the coin. She immediately called an autorickshaw and took the child to the Aluva District Hospital. After his X-ray was taken, medical officials said he had no problem and that they could go home.

She later took the child to Ernakulam General Hospital to get a second opinion. The hospital authorities provided all possible help to the child and the superintendent said the child was not in any trouble. He was then taken to the Alappuzha Medical College in an ambulance.

The doctor at the medical college told her not to worry and that a surgery can be performed after three days. He also advised the grandmother to give the child bananas and plenty of water to ensure the removal of the coin through bowel movement.

She then returned home with the boy. But when she called him to have tea at 5 pm, he did not move, she said. Though he was rushed to the Aluva District Hospital with the help of neighbours, he died later.