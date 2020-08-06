For many PSC list rank holders, it is a case of so near yet so far

This is the first part of the Malayala Manorama editorial series “PSC's List of Shame”.

For most government job aspirants in Kerala, a rank on a PSC list remains just a number. It doesn’t signify anything more, even though it is supposed to be a pathway to their dream.

It is understandable that not all on the rank lists would be appointed, but it is especially disheartening for those who are deserving and whose chances are snatched away, just when they are close to being appointed.

There are some who have waited endlessly for something to come out of the rankings, but the frustration is so deep that they have now given up all hope.

Here are few such people for whom it has been a case of so near yet so far.

‘My only aim now is to ensure we don’t stay hungry’

Name: Archana Sudarshanan (30)

Rank 345 (LDC, Main List)

Job: Cake making

Archana, a native of Kallada, Kollam, has completed her MA. She married Suresh seven years ago.

A government job has been her dream. With encouragement and support from her husband, who works as a labourer, she decided to go for PSC training.

She would go to Kollam every day for the training, with her three-year-old in tow. She toiled for over a year and when the rank list came, she felt it was all worth it.

She was ranked 345, and, based on the previous rank lists, she was certain that she would get a government job. While it increased her expectations, Archana’s dream of a job is still a long way off.

She says it pains her when locals and relatives, who have seen her struggle hard for a PSC post, ask her, "Haven't you still got a job?”

Only those ranked till 261 in the open category have been appointed so far since the list came out; about 450-500 people from the previous list had already been appointed during the same time period that she has had to wait.

The rank list will be valid only for seven more months. Archana, who struggled hard to finish her MA and get a PSC rank, now makes and sells cakes for a living.

“I no longer expect a government job. I have two children and I have to give them a proper education. My only aim now is to ensure we don’t stay hungry,” says Archana. “I had great hopes that I would get the job,” she says with nervous laugh, even as tears well up in her eyes.

Trumped tumour, but losing PSC race

Name: Dr KP Nidheesh (37)

Rank: 48; persons with disability rank: 1

College Lecturer (Malayalam)

Job: Guest teacher

Dr KP Nidheesh of Nalinam, Narath, in Kannur, is a rank holder in MA Malayalam, cleared JRF, NET, BEd and did his PhD, after defeating a bone tumour on his left leg that was detected when he just nine.

However, he has not been able to overcome the obstacles put by the PSC and the government in getting the job he deserves.

All his struggles will come to a nought when the rank list for college lecturer (Malayalam) expires on August 16.

Nidheesh walks with a steel rod in his left leg. His house was attached when he failed to repay the loan taken for treatment.

Nidheesh, a diligent student, was ranked 48th on the PSC list; he stood first in the reservation list for the disabled.

Rules stipulate that three differently-abled people should be given a job for every 100 appointments made.

The government appointed 80 people from the previous rank list. While appointing people with disabilities, preference should be first given to those who are blind, then to those who are deaf, followed by candidates with ortho problems.

According to a government order, the order should be maintained and if there is no candidate for a particular reserved vacancy, then that vacancy should be removed.

However, in 2014, the order was disregarded and a person with an ortho disability was appointed in a post reserved for the deaf. And that’s when the problems for Nidheesh started.

When the new rank list that included Nidheesh came out, the new order was deaf, blind and ortho.

Nidheesh waited in anticipation. But the rank list expires on August 16 and only 41 people from that list have been appointed so far.

Considering the continuation of the appointments from the previous list, Nidheesh, being a differently abled (ortho) candidate, should have been the 52nd appointment. But an order issued by the Department of Higher Education on April 1 has hurt his chances.

The order said there should be one post for 16 periods in a week against the nine periods stipulated earlier.

The new order resulted in 18 permanent posts being abolished, dashing the hopes of Nideesh, who would have been the 12th appointment had there been 12 vacancies as per the old guidelines.

Meanwhile, those who were affected by the order went to court against the rank list. Therefore, no appointments were made from this rank list for six months. As a result, the list that should have been valid for three years would be in effect for only two-and-a-half years.

No more hopes

When other tribal children of his age went to collect honey, Shyamjith walked 8 km through the same forest to reach the school. He completed his Bachelor's degree in Commerce, a Master's degree in Anthropology, and also an MPhil from Pondicherry Central University. But, now, Shyamjith weighs the amount of honey that his friends bring from the forest.

The young man, belonging to the Muthuvan tribe, obtained the educational qualifications overcoming giant odds. He wrote as many PSC exams as he could.

He was ranked in the top 5 in the reserved category on three lists — for Civil Excise Officer, Excise Guard and Co-operative Bank Clerk. But either there wouldn’t be adequate vacancies or the list would expire before the appointment is made. As a result, Shyamjith is still without a government job. All the terms of the PSC rank lists in which Shyamjit figured have expired.

He is currently working for a voluntary organisation that collects forest produce in the Nilambur tribal area.

But he plans to write more PSC exams, wait for the rank lists and and see if he can find a government job, However, Shyamjit, who lives in Palakkyam colony in the Nilambur forests, carries no expectations.

A job with no rank expectations

KS Subhash

Name: KS Subhash (32)

18 rank lists...

Jobs: Selling clothes in streets or a fish vendor?

K S Subhash is not sure where to start when he is asked for details about the PSC rank list with his name. He cannot be blamed.

Subhash, who hails from Olari in Thrissur, has made it into 18 rank lists so far, of which 11 have expired. The validity of most of the remaining seven lists will also expire this year.

Even as he waits for a government job, he is not sitting idle at his home. He drove an auto and sold fish. Now, he sells clothes hung from his auto and between trees by the roadside along the Vadanappally highway.

Subhash still expects to land a government job through one of the seven remaining lists.

He is ranked first in the SC category for the two grade 2 drivers’ post at the health department in Alappuzha. He says this is his biggest hope.

(To be continued)

(Contributed by: Renji Kuriakose, Santosh John Thooval, Ramesh Ezhuthachan, SV Rajesh, Mintu P Jacob, Joji Simon, KP Safina, Jerin Joy, Robin T Varghese, Sajesh Karanattukara, Kapil Raj, Manish Mohan, Sijith Payyannur. Complied by: Nidheesh Chandran.)