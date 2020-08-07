SC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of activist Rehana Fathima, calls it baffling

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed activist Rehana Fathima's plea seeking anticipatory bail in cases against her for allegedly circulating a video clip on social media wherein her minor son and daughter are seen painting on her semi-nude body, even calling the attempt baffling.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari said this kind of thing is unthinkable and would leave the society in a bad taste. What kind of impression will the children get about the culture of this country through such videos, the top court enquired.

Though senior advocate Gopal Shankaranarayan, appearing for the petitioner, contested the 'strange' allegation of child pornography, the matter was dismissed.

Rehana Fathima, activist

The development comes just two weeks after Kerala High Court, on July 24, dismissed Fathima's earlier attempt seeking anticipatory bail. Justifying her act, the activist had then submitted that as far as her children are concerned, they need to be imparted sex education and made aware of the body, enabling them to view it as a different medium altogether rather than a sexual tool.

The High Court, dismissing the petition, had observed that it was not in a position to agree with the activist that she should teach sex education to her children in this manner.

When the video was found by the Cyber Dome, Kochi City Police, a case was registered against the activist in June, alleging offences punishable under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act), Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Voicing objection, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights too had asked the police to register a case against Fathima under various sections of the POCSO Act.

File Photo: Rehana Fathima in the cover of police protection as she makes her way to Sabarimala/ Manorama

Fathima, a former BSNL employee hailing from Kochi, had hit the headlines in October 2018 when she was forced to abandon her plan to pray at the Sabarimala temple.

The Sabarimala temple traditionally didn't allow entry to girls and women aged between 10 and 50 but the Supreme Court revoked the ban in September 2018, leading to an uproar. The matter is presently pending before a constitutional bench.

For the past year and a half, the activist had been under suspension after a BSNL probe allegedly found that Fathima's Facebook messages had fanned communal tension and she had violated service rules. Her services were finally terminated by the company in May on disciplinary grounds.

