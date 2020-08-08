'Back to home': Kozhikode air mishap victim Sharafu's last Facebook post

Dubai: Soon after boarding the Air India Express flight from Dubai, Kozhikode native Sharafu Pilassery wrote 'back to home' on his Facebook, along with his photograph donning face shield.



It announced his return to Kerala, a place so close to his heart.



But fate had other plans for him and Sharafu died when the flight skidded off the runway at the Karipur International Airport, fell into a valley and broke in two on Friday.



Sixteen others, including the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, too died in the accident.

Sharafu had been living in Dubai for a long time along with his wife and daughter. He was an active presence in social media and social activities.

Fortunately, his wife and daughter survived the crash and are being treated in hospitals.

The aircraft, with 190 onboard, fell into a 35-feet deep gorge and its fuselage split into two, said Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).