Avail services of local bodies from the comfort of your home

Ebrahim Riyas, an IT professional, availing the services.
Kannur: Almost all services offered by the local bodies in Kerala would be available online soon. Various applications offering different services are being unified under a new platform called Integrated Local Government Management System (ILGMS), which people can access through a single login. The new facility will help people avail the services of local bodies without visiting the offices concerned.

In the first phase, the project is being implemented in 154 grama panchayats, for which the Enterprise Resource Plan (ERP) software developed by Information Kerala Mission is utilized. Applicants for various services have to create a user ID after entering the site. Apart from submitting the applications, the required fees could be paid through the e-payment window. All services, except some related to building construction, are available at your fingertips.

Meanwhile, it is planned to extend the project, being implemented in three phases, to all panchayats in the state by the end of the current financial year.

Key features

Applications can be submitted from anywhere, including your home, through the website https://erp.lsgkerala.gov.in

Applications can be submitted even on holidays.

The order of preference cannot be changed.

The project will bring more efficiency to the work-from-home arrangement of employees.

