{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

PSC approves 10% reservation for economically weaker section in govt jobs

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
1200-psc.jpg.image.845.440
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: A PSC meeting has approved the state government’s proposal to introduce a 10% reservation for the economically weaker section in the general category in government jobs.

The government had sent a proposal to PSC in this regard. In order to implement the reservation, the Kerala Service Rules will have to be amended. 

The PSC approval is for the change in the rules. This proposal has now been returned to the government.

Once the government also approves the amendments, the reservation for the economically weaker section will also be introduced in government jobs. Ten per cent of vacancies under the general quota will be set aside for this reservation. Those among the forward castes with an annual income of up to Rs 4 lakh will be eligible for the reservation.
KERALA
Secretariat fire: Officials of protocol department close to gold smuggling accused Swapna, Sarith?

The meeting also decided to include 3,000 candidates from the first two categories of candidates in the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) Preliminary Examination list. The case of candidates belonging to the third category will be decided later.

The meeting also decided to include 3,000 candidates from the first two categories in the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) Preliminary Examination list. The case of candidates in the third category will be decided later. The PSC will publish the list on Wednesday.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES