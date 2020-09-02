Police remand report sheds more light into murder of DYFI men

Thiruvananthapuram: A dispute between activists of the Congress and DYFI at Thembammoodu in Venjarammoodu during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 had led to series of skirmishes in the area, leading to the twin murder of DYFI local leaders Mithilaj and Haque Mohammed on the night of Uthradom, according to the remand report filed by the police.

The accused persons and the deceased were involved in the face-off during the final phase of the election campaigning. Later, on April 17 this year, another DYFI leader Shahin was assaulted by Sajeeb, Ajith and Shajith, who are among the accused in the twin murder. Incidentally, Shahin had accompanied Mithilaj and Haque on night they were killed and it was he who informed the police of the attack around 4 am after escaping from the spot.

Later on May 25, another attack took place against DYFI activists. An attempt was made on the life of Faizal, a member of the DYFI, and the assailants were arrested. The twin murder of Mithilaj and Haque was an act of revenge for the arrests carried out over the attack on Faizal, according to the police report.

The police also say that the conspiracy for the murder was hatched at a farmhouse in Muthikkavu in Pullumbara by the six accused in the case and some others.

CCTV visuals

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene show the assailants arriving on bikes and waiting at the spot carrying weapons. Soon, the victims are seen arriving and the accused waylaying and attacking them. In the visuals, six DYFI men are seen riding on two bikes. The accused are blocking them, a conversation is taking place and the victims are being attacked with machetes and other weapons.

Voice clip released

In a related development, the DYFI has released a sound clip linking Adoor Prakash MP to the incident. The clip, reportedly in the voice of Shajith, an accused in the twin murder, says the MP had called the police station in connection with the Faizal murder attempt case.

The clip, which was circulated in a social media group having the accused in the twin murder as members, was released by the DYFI soon after Minister E P Jayarajan alleged that the accused had connections with Adoor Prakash.