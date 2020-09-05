Murdered activists did not have any weapons in their possession: DYFI

Thiruvananthapuram: DYFI state secretary AA Rahim has rejected the claim of CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan that the DYFI activists killed in Venjaramoodu may have carried weapons with them for self-defence at the time of the incident.

The two DYFI activists were not carrying any weapons and the fact that the attackers have not suffered any injuries is a proof of that, Rahim said.

The CPM district secretary's 'self-defence' justification came in the wake of CCTV footage showing both sides attacking each other with swords during the clash that led to the assassinations of Mithilaj and Haque Mohammad. Rahim alleged that the Congress leaders had close links with the gang that carried out the murders.

Rahim said DCC leaders Anakkudi Shanavas and Anad Jayan and block committee leader Purushothaman Nair were linked to the conspiracy to kill the two DYFI activists.

The Congress has not yet got Unni, arrested in connection with the case, released. Also Adoor Prakash, MP, has met another accused Shajith, he said. Rahim said the audio clips circulating in the name of the slain Mithilaj were not his.

Mithilaj and Haque Mohammad were attacked by an armed gang at Thempammoodu in Venjaramoodu, Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday night around 11:30pm. The two, along with another person Shahin, were headed home on a motorbike when they were attacked. Mithilah died of stab wounds on the spot, while Haque Mohammad died on the way to the hospital. Shahin escaped with injuries.

The police suspect Congress workers were behind the attack due to a rivalry that stretched back to the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

CPM will protect the 2 families: Kodiyeri

Thiruvananthapuram: A meeting of the CPM secretariat decided to launch a campaign to “expose” the role of the Congress and the UDF in the Venjaramoodu double murder.

On Azhikodan Day on September 23, a people's gathering will be organised at the party’s area centres. Home visits and family gatherings will also be held.

The UDF is trying to disrupt peace and obstruct development with the help of the BJP, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said. The CPM will protect the families of the two murdered DYFI activists, he said.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that UDF leaders should not think that they have escaped from the solar case. There will be an inquiry and action in this regard. Investigations into corruption during the UDF period have not been completed. The LDF does not believe in using the administration to trouble others.

Ramesh Chennithala, who was the leader of those who indulged in a corruption ‘Kumbh mela’, is now making speeches against corruption, he said.