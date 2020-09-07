Health worker arrested for abuse of woman seeking COVID negative certificate

A day after the shocking news that an ambulance driver had abused a 19-year-old COVID patient, another health worker has been arrested allegedly for an equally gruesome crime.

A junior health inspector attached to Kulathupuzha primary health centre in Kollam district, Pradeep, has been charged with abusing a Kulathupuzha native woman, who wanted a 'COVID-19 negative' certificate to return to her work place in Malappuram.

According to the statement of the victim, Pradeep had asked her to come to his flat at Pangode in Thiruvananthapuram to collect the 'COVID-19 negative' certificate. She said Pradeep abused her inside the flat.

A police source in Pangode said Pradeep had denied the charge. The accused, however, admitted that he had called the woman to his house to give the COVID negative certificate.

Kulathupuzha panchayat president Lilabeevi P said she came to know of the incident through the media. "The woman is a home nurse working in Malappuram. She was asked to go into quarantine after she came back," Lailabeevi said.

It is not clear whether she had completed her quarantine of 14 days. Ambili Ashokan, the member of Dally ward where the victim lives, said she was unable to contact the victim after her return from Malappuram as her phone was switched off.

